DAOBet (BET) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $8.00

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. DAOBet has a total market capitalization of $366,286.52 and $8.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DAOBet has traded 36.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DAOBet coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DAOBet alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,768.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $494.98 or 0.01465815 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.00 or 0.00408658 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00079350 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003792 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000247 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000053 BTC.

DAOBet Profile

DAOBet is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. The official message board for DAOBet is dao.casino/blog . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . The official website for DAOBet is daobet.org

Buying and Selling DAOBet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAOBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.