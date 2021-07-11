Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $350.51 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) will announce sales of $350.51 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $361.62 million and the lowest is $345.10 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment reported sales of $50.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 589.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $265.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.98 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 71.79% and a negative net margin of 26.53%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.37) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PLAY shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.32.

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $38.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.91. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52 week low of $11.23 and a 52 week high of $51.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $311,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,229 shares in the company, valued at $3,624,364.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Brandon Charles Coleman III sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $513,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,061. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,411 shares of company stock valued at $5,579,387 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,171,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,211,000 after buying an additional 1,502,724 shares during the period. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $25,967,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $16,283,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,170.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 575,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,567,000 after purchasing an additional 530,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $11,923,000. Institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.