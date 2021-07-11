Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.83.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Tudor Pickering raised Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. US Capital Advisors lowered Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, boosted their target price on Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

In related news, CAO Nilah Staskus sold 1,143 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $27,031.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Delek US by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 913,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,907,000 after acquiring an additional 84,795 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Delek US by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 6,838 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Delek US by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Delek US by 1,132.3% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 191,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 176,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 104,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DK stock opened at $19.56 on Friday. Delek US has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $27.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.31). Delek US had a negative net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 31.18%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.74) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Delek US will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

