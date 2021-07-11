Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Now Covered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DROOF. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. assumed coverage on Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deliveroo presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS DROOF opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.83. Deliveroo has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $5.34.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

