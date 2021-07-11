Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,937 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of Delta Apparel worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Delta Apparel in the first quarter worth $1,046,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Delta Apparel by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 185,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,730,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Delta Apparel by 50.0% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,123 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Apparel in the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Delta Apparel by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares during the period. 55.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Delta Apparel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NYSEAMERICAN:DLA opened at $30.30 on Friday. Delta Apparel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.52 and a 1 year high of $35.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Delta Apparel had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $108.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Apparel, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Delta Apparel

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

