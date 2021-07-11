Dero (DERO) Price Tops $7.51 on Exchanges

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 11th. Over the last week, Dero has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for $7.51 or 0.00021999 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a market capitalization of $80.46 million and $340,011.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,135.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,135.41 or 0.06255667 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $500.13 or 0.01465113 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.66 or 0.00394472 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.29 or 0.00144401 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $213.15 or 0.00624426 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00008492 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.17 or 0.00407685 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $110.95 or 0.00325024 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,714,250 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . Dero’s official website is dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

