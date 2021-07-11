Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

DBOEY has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Börse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of DBOEY stock opened at $17.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.89. Deutsche Börse has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $19.78. The company has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.3545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 2.13%. Deutsche Börse’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

