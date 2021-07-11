Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €65.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on DPW. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Independent Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €56.09 ($65.99) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Post presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €60.77 ($71.50).

Shares of FRA DPW opened at €58.27 ($68.55) on Wednesday. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 12 month high of €41.32 ($48.61). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €55.00.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

