Dev Ittycheria Sells 35,000 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.32, for a total value of $12,576,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,196 shares in the company, valued at $91,697,026.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dev Ittycheria also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 2nd, Dev Ittycheria sold 12,134 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $4,204,066.98.

On Friday, June 4th, Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total value of $10,602,550.00.

On Thursday, May 6th, Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.80, for a total value of $9,058,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $353.70 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $186.27 and a one year high of $428.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.06.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,439,000 after purchasing an additional 17,097 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth about $1,964,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth about $178,536,000. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on MongoDB from $409.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MongoDB from $415.00 to $377.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on MongoDB from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.25.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

