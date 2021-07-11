Dev Ittycheria Sells 35,000 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.32, for a total value of $12,576,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,196 shares in the company, valued at $91,697,026.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Dev Ittycheria also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 2nd, Dev Ittycheria sold 12,134 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $4,204,066.98.
- On Friday, June 4th, Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total value of $10,602,550.00.
- On Thursday, May 6th, Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.80, for a total value of $9,058,000.00.
Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $353.70 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $186.27 and a one year high of $428.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.06.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,439,000 after purchasing an additional 17,097 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth about $1,964,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth about $178,536,000. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on MongoDB from $409.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MongoDB from $415.00 to $377.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on MongoDB from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.25.
About MongoDB
MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
