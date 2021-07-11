DIA (DIA) Price Reaches $1.40

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. DIA has a market cap of $57.92 million and $11.24 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DIA coin can currently be purchased for $1.40 or 0.00004066 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DIA has traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DIA alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00053428 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003048 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00017189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $306.05 or 0.00890096 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000382 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005346 BTC.

DIA Profile

DIA is a coin. It was first traded on November 27th, 2019. DIA’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,430,434 coins. The official message board for DIA is medium.com/dia-insights . DIA’s official Twitter account is @DIAdata_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . DIA’s official website is diadata.org . The Reddit community for DIA is https://reddit.com/r/DIAdata and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DIA (Decentralized Information Asset) is an ecosystem for open financial data in a financial smart contract ecosystem. The target of DIA is to bring together data analysts, data providers, and data users. In general, DIA provides a reliable and verifiable bridge between off-chain data from various sources and on-chain smart contracts that can be used to build a variety of financial dApps. August 2020, End of Bonding Curve info:The buy interface at https://buy.diadata.org will be switched off and no longer be accessible.The listing on Gnosis Protocol will remain active. Note that DIA can not guarantee liquidity on Gnosis Protocol.The same goes for the community driven listing on Uniswap — liquidity on Uniswap will not be guaranteed by DIA.All non-sold tokens will be burned. “

DIA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.