Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 35.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Diageo by 586.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,642,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Diageo by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,981,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Diageo by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Diageo by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,933,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Diageo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Argus upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.33.

Diageo stock opened at $190.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $127.12 and a 12 month high of $197.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.81.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

