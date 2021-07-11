Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) PT Raised to $101.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $101.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on FANG. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $89.42 on Wednesday. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $102.53. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 129.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

In related news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $447,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,637,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,100 shares of company stock worth $5,646,258. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 241.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

