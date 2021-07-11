DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Bought by Zuckerman Investment Group LLC

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,887 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the quarter. DICK’S Sporting Goods comprises about 1.8% of Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $11,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DKS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,439,664 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $490,380,000 after buying an additional 1,060,510 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7,393.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 820,446 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $46,118,000 after buying an additional 809,497 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at $43,891,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 951,400 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $72,449,000 after purchasing an additional 488,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 900,190 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $50,600,000 after purchasing an additional 439,263 shares in the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DKS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.91.

In related news, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $9,615,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 161,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,165,321.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 4,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $437,679.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,807,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,083 shares of company stock valued at $13,279,309. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DKS opened at $101.31 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.68 and a 12 month high of $102.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.70.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 46.98%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.21) EPS. On average, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.69%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

