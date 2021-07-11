Digitalcoin Trading Down 21.5% Over Last 7 Days (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 11th. Digitalcoin has a market capitalization of $437,504.86 and $2.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitalcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Digitalcoin has traded 21.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,280.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,142.74 or 0.06250531 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.25 or 0.01453423 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.27 or 0.00391663 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.76 or 0.00145157 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $212.04 or 0.00618538 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00008458 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.78 or 0.00404834 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.69 or 0.00322891 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

Digitalcoin (DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,559,363 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

