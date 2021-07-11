Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,066,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263,508 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $102,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.5% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 7.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 6.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 53,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. 56.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sonic Automotive from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sonic Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

In related news, President Jeff Dyke sold 54,048 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $2,706,723.84. Following the sale, the president now owns 858,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,976,302.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Heath Byrd sold 9,281 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $456,346.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,826,153.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 108,905 shares of company stock worth $5,430,926 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAH opened at $46.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.82 and a 52 week high of $56.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 2.56.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.31. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.47%.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

