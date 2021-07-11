Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,318,767 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 36,037 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 6.02% of Great Western Bancorp worth $100,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GWB has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Great Western Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

NYSE:GWB opened at $31.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.31. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $35.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.39.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $120.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.58 million. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 22.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.50%.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

