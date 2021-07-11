Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $104.84 Million Stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,075,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,693 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Exponent were worth $104,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Exponent by 55.8% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 8,283 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exponent during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Exponent by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,499,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Exponent by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,929,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 165,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,131,000 after purchasing an additional 56,888 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

In related news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $284,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,426.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXPO opened at $90.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.78. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.42 and a 1-year high of $102.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.07 and a beta of 0.31.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.81 million. Exponent had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 24.63%. Analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

