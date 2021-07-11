Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $98.30 Million Stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,260,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,534 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.91% of TriNet Group worth $98,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,288,000 after purchasing an additional 467,624 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,199,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,688,000 after purchasing an additional 390,884 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 680,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,071,000 after purchasing an additional 50,733 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in TriNet Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,680,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TriNet Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $561,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TriNet Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.75.

In related news, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,536,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,958.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total transaction of $29,460.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 65,867 shares of company stock worth $5,166,354 in the last 90 days. 39.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TriNet Group stock opened at $71.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.91 and a 1-year high of $87.60.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.46 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 44.94%. TriNet Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

