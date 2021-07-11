Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 823,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,711 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.73% of PerkinElmer worth $105,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PKI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wolfe Research upgraded PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. PerkinElmer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.42.

Shares of PKI opened at $153.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.11. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.99 and a fifty-two week high of $162.70.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 24.19%. PerkinElmer’s revenue was up 100.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.37%.

In other news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $345,332.70. Also, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $777,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

