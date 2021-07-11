Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 127,251 Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,735,741 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 127,251 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.13% of AngloGold Ashanti worth $104,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter worth $68,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 37.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 17,537 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter worth $264,000. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 2.8% in the first quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 59,574 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 2.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,105,567 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,260,000 after purchasing an additional 43,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

AU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Investec raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut AngloGold Ashanti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.46.

AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $19.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.59. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a one year low of $18.18 and a one year high of $38.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.72.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $979.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AngloGold Ashanti Limited will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates ten operations and three projects in eight countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

