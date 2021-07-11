Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 54,578 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,859,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,578 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $99,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter worth $166,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COOP opened at $34.36 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.69 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.60. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 27.70%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $228,762.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,331.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COOP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mr. Cooper Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.13.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

