Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 54,578 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,859,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,578 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $99,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter worth $166,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ COOP opened at $34.36 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.69 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.
In related news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $228,762.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,331.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have issued reports on COOP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mr. Cooper Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.13.
About Mr. Cooper Group
Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.
