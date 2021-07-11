Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) PT Raised to $146.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Barclays from $132.00 to $146.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.28% from the company’s current price.

DFS has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.82.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

NYSE:DFS opened at $122.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.46. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $46.03 and a 1 year high of $125.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $1,059,811.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,564.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total transaction of $443,469.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,943,810.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,794 shares of company stock worth $3,213,580 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 2,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.