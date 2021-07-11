DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DOCOF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DOCOF) in a report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

DOCOF remained flat at $$42.94 during trading on Friday. DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $39.16 and a twelve month high of $86.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.94.

Get DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

About DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft provides catering services in Austria, Turkey, Great Britain, the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Airline Catering; International Event Catering; and Restaurants, Lounges & Hotel. The Airline Catering division offers airline catering services.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.