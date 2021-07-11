Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.85 Million

Equities analysts expect Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) to report sales of $23.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Docebo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.90 million and the lowest is $23.80 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Docebo will report full-year sales of $97.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $94.20 million to $99.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $133.37 million, with estimates ranging from $125.40 million to $140.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Docebo.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $21.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 million.

Several analysts recently commented on DCBO shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Docebo in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Docebo from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Docebo in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.38.

Shares of DCBO stock opened at $61.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.29. Docebo has a 52 week low of $26.95 and a 52 week high of $68.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Docebo during the 4th quarter valued at $29,294,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,453,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Docebo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,205,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Docebo by 97.4% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Docebo during the fourth quarter worth $90,795,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.61% of the company’s stock.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

