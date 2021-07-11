DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) PT Raised to $330.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $300.00 to $330.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.58% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DOCU. Evercore ISI raised shares of DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.73.
DocuSign stock opened at $288.02 on Friday. DocuSign has a 52-week low of $179.49 and a 52-week high of $293.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.
In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total value of $2,774,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total transaction of $2,567,120.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at $42,242,469.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,835 shares of company stock worth $17,154,896. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 1st quarter worth about $297,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 66,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,443,000 after acquiring an additional 33,600 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 1st quarter worth about $2,909,000. Institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.
About DocuSign
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.
