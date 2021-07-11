DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) PT Raised to $330.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $300.00 to $330.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DOCU. Evercore ISI raised shares of DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.73.

DocuSign stock opened at $288.02 on Friday. DocuSign has a 52-week low of $179.49 and a 52-week high of $293.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The company had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total value of $2,774,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total transaction of $2,567,120.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at $42,242,469.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,835 shares of company stock worth $17,154,896. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 1st quarter worth about $297,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 66,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,443,000 after acquiring an additional 33,600 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 1st quarter worth about $2,909,000. Institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

