Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) versus Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Head-To-Head Survey

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) and Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Dorchester Minerals and Marathon Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dorchester Minerals 50.58% 28.11% 26.81% Marathon Oil -44.69% -5.80% -3.42%

Dorchester Minerals has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marathon Oil has a beta of 3.25, indicating that its share price is 225% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.8% of Marathon Oil shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of Dorchester Minerals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Marathon Oil shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dorchester Minerals and Marathon Oil’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dorchester Minerals $46.93 million N/A $21.16 million N/A N/A Marathon Oil $3.09 billion 3.39 -$1.45 billion ($1.16) -11.43

Dorchester Minerals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Marathon Oil.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Dorchester Minerals and Marathon Oil, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dorchester Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Marathon Oil 0 8 12 0 2.60

Marathon Oil has a consensus target price of $12.32, indicating a potential downside of 7.11%. Given Marathon Oil’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Marathon Oil is more favorable than Dorchester Minerals.

Dividends

Dorchester Minerals pays an annual dividend of $1.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. Marathon Oil pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Marathon Oil pays out -13.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Marathon Oil has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Marathon Oil beats Dorchester Minerals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 587 counties and parishes in 27 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership. Dorchester Minerals Management LP serves as the general partner of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties. As of December 31, 2020, it had estimated proved developed reserves totaling 674 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and estimated proved undeveloped reserves totaling 298 mmboe. The company was formerly known as USX Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Oil Corporation in July 2001. Marathon Oil Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

