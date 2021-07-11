Draper Esprit VCT plc (LON:DEVC) Insider Michael Jackson Sells 300,000 Shares

Draper Esprit VCT plc (LON:DEVC) insider Michael Jackson sold 300,000 shares of Draper Esprit VCT stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.61), for a total value of £141,000 ($184,217.40).

Shares of DEVC stock opened at GBX 48.50 ($0.63) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £71.06 million and a P/E ratio of -60.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 49.75. Draper Esprit VCT plc has a twelve month low of GBX 31 ($0.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 53 ($0.69).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Draper Esprit VCT’s previous dividend of $1.00. Draper Esprit VCT’s payout ratio is presently -3.75%.

Draper Esprit VCT plc is a venture capital fund manager. It is a Venture Capital Trust. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in early venture, mid venture, and late venture. The fund prefers investing in growth capital. It invests in health care and software and services. The fund seeks to invest in United Kingdom.

