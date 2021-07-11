Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) Market Cap Achieves $5.44 Million

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 11th. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a total market cap of $5.44 million and $67,135.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000512 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00045741 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00117542 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.20 or 0.00162674 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,936.22 or 1.00016044 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $325.84 or 0.00960318 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

