Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Hits New 12-Month High at $49.74

Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $49.74 and last traded at $49.74, with a volume of 155240 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.84.

Several research firms have commented on DRE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Duke Realty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 34.07%. The business had revenue of $258.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.11%.

In other Duke Realty news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $2,135,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Duke Realty by 22.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 28.5% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 20,848 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 1.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 60,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 13.4% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 84,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 10,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 43.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 69,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 21,324 shares in the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Realty Company Profile (NYSE:DRE)

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

