Dundee Precious Metals’ (DPMLF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at CIBC in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $11.50 target price on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 90.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Dundee Securities increased their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of DPMLF stock opened at $6.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.79. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $8.32.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 28.54%. The business had revenue of $138.03 million during the quarter.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

