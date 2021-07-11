DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) PT Set at €40.00 by Credit Suisse Group

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) has been given a €40.00 ($47.06) target price by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.77% from the company’s current price.

DWS has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Independent Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.70 ($53.76) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €41.45 ($48.77).

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA stock opened at €38.92 ($45.79) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €38.27. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €27.43 ($32.27) and a 12 month high of €41.48 ($48.80). The company has a current ratio of 15.56, a quick ratio of 15.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

