DXdao (DXD) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $217,533.00

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. DXdao has a market capitalization of $13.55 million and approximately $217,533.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DXdao has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DXdao coin can currently be purchased for about $274.70 or 0.00810516 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.37 or 0.00234178 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000219 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000079 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004363 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

DXdao Coin Profile

DXD is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. The official message board for DXdao is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DXdao is dxdao.eth.link

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

Buying and Selling DXdao

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DXdao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DXdao using one of the exchanges listed above.

