Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) PT Lowered to C$60.00

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their target price on Dye & Durham to C$50.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dye & Durham from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$63.00 price target on shares of Dye & Durham in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$57.90.

Shares of TSE:DND opened at C$46.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -40.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$45.53. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.32. Dye & Durham has a fifty-two week low of C$11.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.68.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$68.93 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dye & Durham will post 1.1699999 earnings per share for the current year.

Dye & Durham Company Profile

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

