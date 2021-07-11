Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Position in Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CIDM. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Cinedigm by 1,026.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,112,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,044 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Cinedigm by 2,703.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 550,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 530,819 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cinedigm by 193.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,061,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,442,000 after buying an additional 1,359,708 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cinedigm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cinedigm by 219.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 681,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 468,153 shares in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cinedigm stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. Cinedigm Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $2.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Content and Entertainment Business.

