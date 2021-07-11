EagleX (EGX) One Day Volume Tops $10.00

EagleX (CURRENCY:EGX) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 11th. EagleX has a market capitalization of $11,380.67 and approximately $10.00 worth of EagleX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EagleX has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One EagleX coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00045489 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00117890 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.87 or 0.00161706 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,900.00 or 0.99911839 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.43 or 0.00956185 BTC.

EagleX Coin Profile

EagleX’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,583,500 coins. The official website for EagleX is eaglepay.io . EagleX’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling EagleX

