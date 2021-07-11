Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) PT Raised to $16.50

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) had its price target lifted by Roth Capital from $12.50 to $16.50 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

ESTE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Earthstone Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Earthstone Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Shares of ESTE stock opened at $11.54 on Thursday. Earthstone Energy has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $13.15. The firm has a market cap of $906.35 million, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 2.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $75.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.20 million. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 20.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Earthstone Energy will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESTE. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 2.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,811 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. 38.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

