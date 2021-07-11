EchoLink (EKO) Price Hits $0.0018

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One EchoLink coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. EchoLink has a market capitalization of $899,320.18 and approximately $26,698.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EchoLink has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EchoLink alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00053643 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003037 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00017293 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.19 or 0.00885281 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000375 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005444 BTC.

About EchoLink

EchoLink is a coin. Its launch date was November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

EchoLink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EchoLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EchoLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.