EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Gap Up to $32.93

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $32.93, but opened at $35.15. EHang shares last traded at $33.65, with a volume of 5,636 shares traded.

EH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EHang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of EHang in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded EHang from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.48.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 48.90% and a negative return on equity of 30.32%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in EHang in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in EHang during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in EHang during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in EHang during the 1st quarter worth about $495,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EHang during the 1st quarter worth about $313,000. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EHang (NASDAQ:EH)

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, North America, East Asia, Europe, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

