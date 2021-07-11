El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, develops, franchises, licenses and operates quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. The restaurants specializes in flame-grilled chicken in a variety of contemporary Mexican-influenced entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tortilla soup, Pollo Bowls and Pollo Salads. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of El Pollo Loco from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. El Pollo Loco has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.33.

Shares of NASDAQ LOCO opened at $19.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.48 million, a PE ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 1.56. El Pollo Loco has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $21.96.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $107.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.16 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOCO. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in El Pollo Loco by 593.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in El Pollo Loco during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in El Pollo Loco by 23,081.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in El Pollo Loco during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in El Pollo Loco by 95.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. 46.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of March 11, 2021, the company operated approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

