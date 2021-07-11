Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) Reaches Market Cap of $15.69 Million

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can currently be purchased for $0.0354 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. Electric Vehicle Zone has a market cap of $15.69 million and approximately $39,202.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00045390 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00116019 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.77 or 0.00161458 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,530.42 or 0.99973069 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $328.16 or 0.00950083 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Profile

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. The official website for Electric Vehicle Zone is www.evzlife.com . Electric Vehicle Zone’s official message board is blog.naver.com/zin_life

Buying and Selling Electric Vehicle Zone

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electric Vehicle Zone directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electric Vehicle Zone should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electric Vehicle Zone using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

