Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.08.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ELEEF. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Element Fleet Management from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TD Securities cut Element Fleet Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from $14.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

ELEEF stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.60. 396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,793. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.51. Element Fleet Management has a 52-week low of $7.06 and a 52-week high of $12.31.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

