Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

Mizuho reiterated their buy rating on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Mizuho currently has a $3.10 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ELOX. B. Riley began coverage on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.78.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $6.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.81.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts anticipate that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Eloxx Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Pontifax Management 4 G.P. (20 bought 5,925,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $7,999,998.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rajesh B. Parekh bought 2,466,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $3,329,999.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 13,677 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 8,990 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 599.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 59,762 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,698 shares during the period. 18.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

