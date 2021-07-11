Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target Raised to $94.00 at Barclays

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its target price raised by Barclays from $91.00 to $94.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EMR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.69.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $97.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $59.07 and a fifty-two week high of $99.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,165,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,623,764,000 after purchasing an additional 676,481 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,108,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $819,304,000 after purchasing an additional 402,348 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,020,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $813,837,000 after buying an additional 374,487 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,674,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,193,000 after buying an additional 767,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $411,979,000. Institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

