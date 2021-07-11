EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $815.10 Million

Analysts forecast that EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) will report sales of $815.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for EnerSys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $813.80 million to $816.70 million. EnerSys posted sales of $704.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full year sales of $3.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover EnerSys.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $813.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.87 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 13.22%.

ENS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of EnerSys in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in EnerSys in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 389.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 238.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

ENS stock opened at $97.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $60.97 and a 1 year high of $104.47. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.59%.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

