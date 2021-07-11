Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Enlivex is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, developing an allogeneic drug pipeline for immune system rebalancing. Immune system rebalancing is critical for the treatment of life-threatening immune and inflammatory conditions which involve hyper-expression of cytokines (Cytokine Release Syndrome) and for which there are no approved treatments (unmet medical needs), as well as solid tumors immune-checkpoint rebalancing. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of Enlivex Therapeutics stock opened at $8.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.42. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $29.40.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enlivex Therapeutics will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENLV. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $5,283,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $267,000. Golden Green Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 51.5% in the first quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 69,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 23,726 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

About Enlivex Therapeutics

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, an off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into homeostatic state. Resetting non-homeostatic macrophages into homeostatic state is critical for immune system rebalancing and resolution of life-threatening conditions.

