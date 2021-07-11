EOSDT (EOSDT) Trading Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. One EOSDT coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC on popular exchanges. EOSDT has a total market cap of $2.63 million and $133,979.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EOSDT has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00045598 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00117458 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.65 or 0.00161522 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,790.60 or 0.99863076 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.00 or 0.00957527 BTC.

About EOSDT

EOSDT launched on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOSDT’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

Buying and Selling EOSDT

