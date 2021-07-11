Eqis Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,749,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,150,000 after buying an additional 22,561 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,843,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,568,000 after purchasing an additional 52,128 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,627,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,393,000 after buying an additional 44,482 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,281,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,729,000 after buying an additional 154,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,078,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,312,000 after purchasing an additional 23,782 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $123.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.57. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $88.27 and a twelve month high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

