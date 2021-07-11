Eqis Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 16.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 344,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,653,000 after buying an additional 16,991 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 71,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after buying an additional 32,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,459,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,228,000 after buying an additional 45,163 shares during the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.73.

ADM opened at $60.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $37.90 and a fifty-two week high of $69.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.28%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.23%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

