Eqis Capital Management Inc. Invests $332,000 in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DURA)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DURA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.72% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF by 31.6% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after buying an additional 17,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 462,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,985,000 after buying an additional 63,533 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DURA opened at $31.15 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $25.11 and a 52 week high of $31.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.13.

