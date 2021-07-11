Eqis Capital Management Inc. Invests $394,000 in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,833 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter worth $57,207,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 206.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,566,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,000 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,089,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654,406 shares in the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $12.55 on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $15.34. The stock has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

